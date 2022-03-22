49ers sign return specialist Ray-Ray McCloud

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have signed free agent wide receiver and return specialist Ray-Ray McCloud to a two-year deal. McCloud has been one of the more productive returners since entering the NFL as a sixth-round pick by Buffalo in 2018. He led the league in yards on punt returns with 367 last season and had the most combined yards on punt and kick returns with 1,143 for Pittsburgh. The Niners had been seeking to upgrade their return game this offseason.