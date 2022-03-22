Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 4:53 PM

Adams excited to join Raiders, reunite with college QB Carr

By W.G. RAMIREZ
Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Davante Adams has been introduced in Las Vegas as the Raiders’ newest receiver. Adams gives his former college quarterback Derek Carr the top target he’s been missing. The ninth-year pro had 123 catches for 1,553 yards and 11 TDs last season, when he made his second straight All-Pro team. Carr’s history with Adams brings built-in chemistry to an offense that ranked sixth in the NFL last season with 4,567 yards passing but tied for 16th with 23 touchdowns through the air.

AP California

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content