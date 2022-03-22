Majors loom: Match Play in Texas for men, LPGA in California

By The Associated Press

Golf’s major championship season is on the horizon. The Match Play in Austin, Texas, features the top 64 players available from the world ranking. Four of the top 12 chose not to play with the Masters two weeks away. That includes the last two PGA Tour winners, Sam Burns and Cameron Smith. This is the final week for players to earn a spot in the Masters through the top 50 in the world ranking. The LPGA Tour returns to the San Diego area with a strong field. Its first major of the year is next week in the California desert.