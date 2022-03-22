Oscar Preview: Five big questions ahead of Sunday’s awards

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Academy Awards have always loved a comeback story. This year, the Oscars are attempting to star in one, too. On Sunday, the Academy Awards will try to bounce back from a 2021 ceremony that was plagued by pandemic restrictions, a botched ending and record-low ratings. The 94th Academy Awards will return to their usual home, Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, and be broadcast live on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern. Netflix’s “Power of the Dog” is the leading nominee with 12.