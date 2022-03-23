Musselman keeps Arkansas balanced between basketball, fun

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Arkansas coach Eric Musselman has learned that his players need to balance the grind of basketball preparation and enjoying themselves through learning about a new city. That’s why he took the Razorbacks on a tour of San Francisco’s iconic sights in the leadup to the Sweet 16 with a cable car ride, of course. There were nights at Nevada several years back when Musselman came home stewing about a 10-point win, wishing it were more. He learned from that and no longer allows himself to be so narrowly focused but rather determined to cherish unique opportunities wherever his team travels.