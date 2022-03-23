Short-handed Warriors get past frustrated Heat, 118-104

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Jordan Poole scored 30 points, and the short-handed Golden State Warriors scored the first 19 points of the second half on the way to beat the frustrated Miami Heat 118-104 on Wednesday night. Damion Lee, Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins each scored 22 points for the Warriors. Kyle Lowry scored 26 points, Bam Adebayo had 25, Jimmy Butler finished with 20 and Duncan Robinson had 13 for the Heat. Miami shook off the huge Warriors run — and a huge dust-up during a time-out — to lead briefly in the fourth, then let the game slip away and saw its lead in the Eastern Conference race trimmed to 1-1/2 games over Milwaukee.