Body of young San Diego man abducted in Tijuana recovered

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The body of a young San Diego man who was kidnapped in Tijuana, Mexico nearly two years ago has been recovered. The boy’s mother says news of the recovery of the body of 19-year-old Miguel Anthony Rendon came from the FBI several weeks ago. Emma Medrano Gallardo tells the KGTV television station that it is a relief to finally have her son’s body back. Rendon’s disappearance is among thousands that have occurred in Mexico. The son crossed the border from California to visit his mother in May 2020 when she was living in Tijuana. She got a call demanding ransom and money was paid but her son was not returned.