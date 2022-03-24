Defending SailGP champion Aussies capsize, damage wing sail

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

Defending SailGP champion Team Australia capsized its foiling 50-foot catamaran on San Francisco Bay and did major damage to its high-tech wing sail three days before the global league’s $1 million, winner-take-all season title race. The capsize by skipper Tom Slingsby’s crew came three days after another title contender Jimmy Spithill’s Team USA capsized while training off Alcatraz Island. Australia and the United States have qualified for Sunday’s $1 million championship race, the finale of the Mubadala United States Grand Prix. The third finalist will be determined during fleet racing Saturday and Sunday.