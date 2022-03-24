Duke beats Texas Tech 78-73 to send Coach K to Elite 8

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has moved within one win of his record-setting 13th trip to the Final Four in his final season on the bench. Jeremy Roach made two late baskets that helped seal the Blue Devils’ 78-73 win over Texas Tech. It was the record 100th NCAA Tournament win for Krzyzewski. Roach’s two shots were part of a 7-0 run as the steady sophomore came through in the clutch for a second straight game to send second-seeded Duke into an Elite Eight matchup against fourth-seeded Arkansas. Paolo Banchero led Duke with 22 points. Bryson Williams scored 21 points to lead third-seeded Texas Tech.