SailGP could have team owned by cryptocurrency fans by 2023

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

Global sailing league SailGP could have a team owned and operated by cryptocurrency enthusiasts as soon as the start of its fourth season in late 2023. SailGP announced a multi-year partnership with blockchain development platform NEAR that will allow sailing and cryptocurrency fans to engage with their favorite teams and athletes in new ways. SailGP was co-founded by software tycoon Larry Ellison. The announcement came ahead of SailGP’s Season 2 finale in San Francisco, which will culminate with Sunday’s $1 million, winner-take-all podium race. SailGP is contested in wingsailed, 50-foot catamarans that can reach 60 mph while skimming above the waves on hydrofoils.