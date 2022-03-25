9 charged in organized retail thefts throughout California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say nine members of an alleged organized retail theft network in California have been charged with conspiracy, felony grand theft and receiving stolen property. They are accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in merchandise from stores throughout the state. California Attorney General Rob Bonta said Friday that police arrested five suspects Monday in Los Angeles and recovered about $62,000 in cash and $135,000 in merchandise, Officials say the goods were stolen from stores including Macy’s, Columbia Sportswear, Abercrombie & Fitch, J.C. Penney, and Lululemon. Three more suspects were arrested in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Police are still looking for a ninth suspect.