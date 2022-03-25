Harden, Embiid have double-doubles, 76ers rout Clippers

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Harden had 29 points and a season-high 15 rebounds, Joel Embiid added 27 points and 10 boards and the Philadelphia 76ers rolled to a 122-97 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. It is the first time since Harden was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster trade on Feb. 10 that the two All-Stars have had a double-double in the same game for the Sixers. Harden had a monster first and second quarter, posting 25 points and 11 rebounds. It is the first time in his 12-year career he has done that in a half. Harden and the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James are the only players in the league to have a double-double in a half in which they scored at least 25 points.