House leaders call on Nebraska Rep. Fortenberry to resign

By GRANT SCHULTE and BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

LINCOLN, Nebraska (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry is facing growing pressure to resign from congressional leaders and Nebraska’s GOP governor after a California jury found him guilty of lying to federal authorities about an illegal $30,000 campaign donation from a Nigerian billionaire. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy both called on the nine-term congressman to leave office, as did Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, who has endorsed Fortenberry’s top Republican primary challenger. A federal jury in Los Angeles deliberated for about two hours Thursday before finding Fortenberry guilty of concealing information and two counts of making false statements to authorities.