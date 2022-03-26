California schools prepare to spot post-break COVID-19 cases

DAISY NGUYEN

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California’s 7 million students and school employees are getting free at-home COVID-19 tests to help prevent outbreaks at their school when they return from spring break. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office says Saturday the state has shipped or delivered more than 14.3 million antigen tests, enough for two tests per person, to counties and school districts. The massive push to limit infections and avoid classroom closures after the break is part of the state’s “endemic” approach to the coronavirus which emphasizes prevention over mandated masking and business shutdowns. The state lifted the mask mandate in schools on March 12, almost exactly two years after shutting down schools in many districts to prevent COVID-19’s spread.