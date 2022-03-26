Some Pittsburg, Antioch officers under misconduct probe

Associated Press

PITTSBURG, Calif. (AP) — Three police officers in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Pittsburg are on paid leave after being the target of an investigation into what authorities called “crimes of moral turpitude.” The Contra Costa District Attorney’s office says the probe also focuses on sworn officers from the Antioch Police Department. The office declined to release more specific details about the alleged offenses, citing the ongoing investigation. The Pittsburg police department says it contacted the DA’s office last September after receiving a tip that a Pittsburg officer and other law enforcement officers were allegedly involved in illegal activity. The FBI is conducting the investigation with the DA’s office.