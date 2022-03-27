Oscars kick off with Beyoncé, awards for ‘Dune’ and DeBose

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 94th Academy Awards have kicked off with Beyoncé, a string of awards handed out off-camera to Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction epic “Dune” and a trio of Oscars hosts in Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall. Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction epic “Dune” has won four Academy Awards, even if the broadcast hasn’t begun yet. In the first televised award, Ariana DeBose won the best supporting actress Oscar, becoming the first Afro-Latina Oscar winner. For the first time in two years, the Academy Awards are rolling out the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre for what organizers hope will be a back-to-normal Oscars. The show is airing live on ABC.