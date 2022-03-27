Will Smith confronts Chris Rock, then wins best actor Oscar

By TIM REYNOLDS

Associated Press

Will Smith marched on stage and appeared to smack presenter Chris Rock during Sunday night’s Oscars after Rock made a joke about the appearance of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The crowd at the Dolby Theatre hushed as Smith twice shouted at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth.” Rock took aim at Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, saying, “Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see it, all right?” Pinkett Smith revealed in 2018 that she was diagnosed with alopecia. She has often turned to Instagram and other social media platforms to discuss the challenge of hair loss.