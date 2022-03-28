3 killed when speeding car goes airborne in California

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say three men in their 20s died when their speeding car went airborne, crashed and caught fire in Southern California. Police say one man was ejected from the 2021 Mercedes-Benz in the single-vehicle crash around 2 a.m. Monday at an intersection in Anaheim. A police sergeant says officers were in the area when the Mercedes sped past them past them, went into the air, hit a short wall in front of a home and split in two. All three victims died at the scene. Police were investigating where the Mercedes was coming from and where it was headed.