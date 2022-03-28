Arrest made in Oakland gun battle that killed bystander

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a January gun battle between rival gang members that killed a bystander. Police say John Avalos was shot in the head when at least 14 people fired 200 rounds during the gunfight on Jan. 21. Investigators say the 38-year-old had no known connection to the gangs and was simply dropping off food for a friend who was quarantined with COVID-19. The suspect was arrested earlier this month in Fresno. He faces a murder charge and is expected to enter a plea on Wednesday.