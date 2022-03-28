California calls for more local water conservation

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Nearly all Californians will be asked to further cut back on their water use as drought continues in the nation’s most populous state. An executive order Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Monday aims to require cities and local water districts to adopt stricter conservation rules. He’s also directed the state water board to consider a ban on watering of gas used for purely ornamental purposes. Newsom administration officials say local officials are better poised than the state to dictate limits on water use because they understand community needs. Restrictions could include further limiting household’s outdoor water use or less frequently watering parks and other public spaces.