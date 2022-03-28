Reports: Pujols heading back to Cardinals on 1-year deal

By The Associated Press

Slugger Albert Pujols reportedly is returning to St. Louis after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Cardinals. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch first reported the agreement and said the contract with the 42-year-old Pujols is pending a physical. Pujols is 21 home runs shy of 700 for his career. The NL Rookie of the Year in 2001 spent his first 11 years in St. Louis and helped the Cardinals win two World Series. The three-time NL MVP signed a 10-year, $240 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels in 2012. He was waived by the Angels last May and signed with the Dodgers.