Welcome back: Pujols returns home, finds fit with Cardinals

By CHUCK KING

Associated Press

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Albert Pujols has returned to the St. Louis Cardinals, finding a home in the place where he became one of baseball’s most powerful sluggers. The 42-year-old Pujols emerged from beyond the right field wall at the Cardinals’ spring training complex between the first and second innings of an exhibition game against Houston on Monday. Pujols drew a standing ovation from the crowd and was greeted with hugs in the St. Louis dugout. Pujols was a three-time MVP and helped the Cardinals win two World Series titles. He signed with the Los Angeles Angels after boosting the Cards to the 2011 championship. He split last season with the Angels and Dodgers. Pujols reached a one-year deal with the Cardinals over the weekend and gives them an option at designated hitter.