Chris Rock readies for 1st show since Will Smith slapped him

By MICHAEL CASEY

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Comedian Chris Rock is performing in public for the first time since Oscar-winning actor Will Smith slapped him for a joke about Smith’s wife during the Academy Awards show. Rock’s first set begins at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Boston. The performance comes just three days after Smith slapped Rock on the Oscars stage, stunning the crowd at the 94th Academy Awards and those watching at home. Rock had made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s buzzed haircut. Pinkett Smith has spoken publicly about her diagnosis of alopecia, which can cause baldness.