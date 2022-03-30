Judge moves Kristin Smart trial out of California county

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — A judge has ordered the Kristin Smart murder trial moved out of San Luis Obispo County in central California, saying he doubts the men charged in the 1996 killing can get a fair trial there. Judge Craig Van Rooyen granted a change-of-venue motion Wednesday for Paul Flores and his father. The judge noted extensive news coverage and social media speculation about the case. Paul Flores is the last person to see Smart, who vanished from California Polytechnic State University after a party. His father, Ruben Flores, is charged with helping dispose of Smart’s body, which has never been found. Both have pleaded not guilty.