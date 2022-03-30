Wanda Sykes on Smith slapping Rock: ‘It was sickening’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wanda Sykes said she felt physically ill after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock across the face at the Oscars. And she’s angry Smith was permitted to stay and collect his award. Sykes co-hosted the Oscars on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre with Amy Schumer and Regina Hall. Sykes told Ellen DeGeneres in an interview to air April 7 that she missed the confrontation live as she walked between her trailer and the theater after a costume change. But once she saw video, she said she was physically ill and, in her words, “a little traumatized by it.”