Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 1:31 PM

Off-duty police officer shot, wounded in Southern California

LENNOX, Calif. (AP) — An off-duty police officer has been shot and wounded in Southern California. The assailant remains at large. The officer is a member of the city of Inglewood’s force but was in the Lennox area, south of Inglewood, around 10 a.m. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says the officer has non-life-threatening injuries. Inglewood Mayor James Butts told CBS2 News was involved in a confrontation and was struck at least twice. It was not immediately clear what prompted the altercation or whether the officer was armed or fired their gun. 

AP California

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content