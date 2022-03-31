Ukrainian communities in US prepare to support refugees

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Ukrainian communities in cities like Sacramento and Seattle are mobilizing in anticipation of up to 100,000 refugees arriving in the United States amid Russia’s invasion of their country. The federal government hasn’t provided details on when the resettlement process will begin or where people will go. But it’s likely many will end up in cities that already have large populations of Ukrainian immigrants. Churches in California’s capital city are asking members to offer their homes for arrivals and readying to help people access transportation, jobs and other government resources. Sacramento is home to the nation’s highest concentration of Ukrainian immigrants.