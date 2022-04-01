Foster parents plead not guilty to abusing rescued children

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Three members of a Southern California family have pleaded not guilty to abusing their nine foster children, including two girls from the Turpin family who were rescued from nightmarish conditions three years ago. The pleas were entered Thursday in a Riverside court by Marcelino and Rosa Olguin of Perris and their adult daughter. Marcelino Olguin is charged with fondling the two Turpin sisters. Court papers indicate the Olguins were fostering two girls who were among 13 siblings rescued in 2018 from another home in Perris. The children said they were chained to beds and forced to live in squalor. Their parents are serving prison terms of 25 years to life.