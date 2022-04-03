Authorities search for boy, 9, lost in California river

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in boats and a helicopter were searching for a 9-year-old boy swept away in a Southern California river. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says the boy was reported lost Saturday around 2:30 p.m. in the Hogeye Gulch area of the Kern River near Keysville. It wasn’t immediately clear how the boy got into the water. KGET-TV reports an adult relative had to be rescued after going into the river to try and save the child. The search was suspended at sundown on Saturday and was scheduled to resume at dawn on Sunday.