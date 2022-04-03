Jon Batiste wins 4 Grammy Awards in early ceremony

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jon Batiste has already taken home four Grammy Awards, including his first ever, in what could be a big night for this year’s leading nominee. During the show’s pre-telecast ceremony Sunday, Batiste won for best American roots performance, American roots song, best music video and tied with Carlos Rafael Rivera for best song written for visual media. His song “Freedom” in the music video category beat out several other tough competitors including Olivia Rodrigo, Little Nas X, Billie Eilish. The Grammys air live beginning at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS and Paramount+.