Olivia Rodrigo wins 3 Grammys, Silk Sonic takes record honor

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Olivia Rodrigo has won three trophies so far at Sunday’s Grammy Awards, with her win for best new artist putting her in esteemed company including Carly Simon, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Tom Jones, the Beatles and Billie Eilish. But Silk Sonic has taken one of the night’s top honors, record of the year, for its song “Leave the Door Open.” The R&B supergroup of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak were exuberant as they accepted the honor. The upbeat moment came after the night’s festivities grew grim when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the gathered with an update on the war and his numbers included children injured and killed.