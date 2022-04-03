Olivia Rodrigo wins 3 Grammys, Zelenskyy appeals for Ukraine

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Olivia Rodrigo has won three trophies so far at Sunday’s Grammy Awards, with her win for best new artist putting her in esteemed company including Carly Simon, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Tom Jones, the Beatles and Billie Eilish. A veteran of the “High School Musical” series, Rodrigo became the breakout music star of 2021, leading with her massive viral hit “Drivers License” and following with the aching album “Sour.” The night’s festivities grew grim when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the gathered with an update on the war and his numbers included children injured and killed. The show is airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.