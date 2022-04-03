Olivia Rodrigo wins best new artist Grammy, her 2nd award

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Olivia Rodrigo has won the best new artist crown at the Grammy Awards, joining esteemed previous company including Carly Simon, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Tom Jones, the Beatles and Billie Eilish. A veteran of the “High School Musical” series, Rodrigo became the breakout music star of 2021, leading with her massive viral hit “Drivers License” and following with the aching album “Sour” and the single “Good 4 U.” So far Sunday, “Drivers License” has earned her the trophy for best pop solo performance, and it is up for record of the year, while “Sour” is up for album of the year. The show is airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.