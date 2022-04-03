Police chase suspect in California taco truck robberies

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected in a series of armed robberies of taco trucks was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase that ended with a crash in central California. Fresno police responded Saturday after reports of a shooting at a food truck. Nobody was hurt in by the gunfire. Officers chased the suspect vehicle, which led them on a pursuit for several blocks before the driver hit a curb and flattened all four tires. The 35-year-old man was treated at a hospital and then booked into jail on multiple charges.