Silk Sonic kicks off Grammys in Vegas, win song of the year

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Silk Sonic has kicked off the 64th annual Grammy Awards with a rousing performance of their song “777,” complete with sequin outfits. The duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak got the crowd inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena on their feet. Moments later, they took the stage again as the winners of the song of the year award for “Leave the Door Open.” Jon Batiste has already taken home four Grammy Awards, including his first ever, in what could be a big night for this year’s leading nominee. The show is airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.