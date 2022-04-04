Arrest made in connection with Sacramento mass shooting

By ADAM BEAM and KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento police have announced an arrest connected with the shooting that killed six people and wounded a dozen others in the heart of California’s capital city as multiple shooters fired more than 100 rounds and people ran for their lives. Police said Dandre Martin, 26, was on booked Monday as a “related suspect” on assault and illegal firearms charges. Detectives and SWAT team members found one handgun during searches of three homes in the area. The arrest came as the six victims killed were identified Monday in the shooting that happened Sunday at about 2 a.m. as bars were closing and patrons filled the streets near the state Capitol.