Coroner IDs 6 people killed in Sacramento mass shooting

By ADAM BEAM and KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento County coroner has identified the six people who were killed in the weekend mass shooting in California’s capital city. Twelve more people were wounded in Sunday’s violence and authorities are still searching for at least two shooters. The coroner released one of the victims’ names on Sunday and the remaining five on Monday. The three women who were killed were identified as Johntaya Alexander, Melinda Davis and Yamile Martinez-Andrade. The three male victims are Sergio Harris, Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi and Devazia Turner.