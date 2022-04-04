Sacramento schools reopen as tentative deal ends strike

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Teachers and other workers returned to schools in Sacramento following weekend negotiations that resolved a strike over better pay and more staffing that lasted nearly two weeks. The Sacramento City Unified School District announced Sunday that it reached tentative agreements with the Sacramento City Teachers Association and a union representing bus drivers. The strike at one of the districts in California’s capital began on March 23, affecting 43,000 students and 76 schools. The teachers association tweeted that the deal will help address a severe staffing crisis. News of the settlement comes as Sacramento reels from a weekend mass shooting in a nightclub district that killed six people and wounded 12 others.