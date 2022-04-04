Victims of Sacramento mass shooting mourned at vigil

By ADAM BEAM and KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A court appearance is scheduled for a suspect connected to the shooting that killed six people and wounded a dozen others in the heart of California’s capital as multiple shooters fired more than 100 rapid-fire rounds and people ran for their lives. Authorities say Dandrae Martin was booked as a “related suspect” on assault and firearms charges, but not on homicide-related counts. Detectives and SWAT team members found one handgun during searches of three homes in the area. The victims were mourned during a during a vigil Monday evening attended by grieving relatives, friends and community members.