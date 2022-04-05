2nd man arrested on gun charges in Sacramento mass shooting

By ADAM BEAM and KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Police in Sacramento say a second suspect has been arrested in connection with the weekend mass shooting that killed six people and wounded 12. A police statement Tuesday says 27-year-old Smiley Martin was seriously injured in the gunfire early Sunday and remains hospitalized, but will be booked into jail once he is fit for incarceration. He faces charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun. Police say Martin is the brother of the first suspect, 26-year-old Dandrae Martin. Neither has been accused of homicide.