Ex-lawmaker in lead for House seat left by Trump ally Nunes

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD

AP Political Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Preliminary returns show a former Republican legislative leader taking an early lead in a California special election to fill a U.S. House seat left vacant after Republican Rep. Devin Nunes resigned to lead former President Donald Trump’s media company. Connie Conway jumped ahead with 34% of the early vote. Other candidates were clustered behind her. The special election in the Republican-leaning 22nd District in the state’s Central Valley has been largely ignored as national Democrats and Republicans focus on midterm elections that will determine control of Congress in 2023. The seat is expected to stay in Republican hands.