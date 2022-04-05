Official: Sacramento shooting suspect seen on video with gun

By ADAM BEAM and MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A law enforcement official says a second suspect arrested in connection with the mass shooting that killed six people in Sacramento posted a live Facebook video of himself brandishing a handgun hours before the shooting. The official told The Associated Press on Tuesday that investigators are trying to determine whether the weapon in the video was used in the shooting. Smiley Martin, the brother of the first man taken into custody, was arrested while hospitalized with serious injuries from gunfire. He faces charges including possession of a machine gun. More than 100 shots were fired early Sunday that wounded 11 others.