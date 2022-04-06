3 dead in possible Southern California murder-suicide

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Police in Irvine have discovered the badly decomposed bodies of three people at a home in what may have been a domestic dispute that ended in murder-suicide more than a year ago. Authorities say the three adults were found Wednesday morning after Canadian authorities asked police to check up on the welfare of the people living there. They hadn’t been in contact with relatives for more than a year. Police say there weren’t any signs of forced entry. A handgun was found near one body.