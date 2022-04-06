AP Was There: Kevin Durant decides to leave OKC for Warriors

By JON KRAWCZYNSKI

AP Basketball Writer

Four-time scoring champ Kevin Durant decides to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder and join the Golden State Warriors. His decision to join the Splash Brothers and a team that just set the NBA record with 73 wins last season sent tremors through the league. Players and executives throughout the league immediately started to contemplate how the newest super team would alter the landscape. Durant joins a team that came one win from back-to-back titles after he nearly eliminated the Warriors a round earlier.