Sacramento mourns 6 lives lost in gang-related mass shooting

By ADAM BEAM and STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s capital city is mourning the six people who were gunned down last weekend in a gang dispute that turned into a mass shooting. Huge photographs wreathed in flowers and garlands lined a downtown Sacramento street on Wednesday. Each had a small memorial of bouquets, candles and cards on a stretch of sidewalk dedicated to the slain victims. The violence broke out early Sunday when at least five men connected to gangs began shooting as bars and clubs emptied out. Six people were killed and 12 more suffered gunshot wounds, including two brothers arrested in connection with the massacre. No one has been charged with homicide.