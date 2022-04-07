11 charged with arranging sham marriages to get green cards

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts U.S. Attorney says 11 people have been indicted for allegedly arranging sham marriages and submitting fraudulent green card applications to circumvent immigration laws. Rachael Rollins announced the indictments Thursday for conspiracy to commit marriage fraud and immigration document fraud in connection with operating a large-scale marriage fraud “agency” in Los Angeles. Eight were arrested in California and scheduled to appear Thursday in federal court there, then appear in Boston at a later date. Rollins says the charges stem from hundreds of sham marriages that were arranged between foreign national “clients” and U.S. citizens.