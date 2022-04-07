Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 3:06 PM

Jury to decide USC coach’s fate in college bribery trial

By PHILIP MARCELO
Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — The fate of a decorated former water polo coach at the University of Southern California implicated in the sprawling college admissions bribery scandal is now in the hands of a jury. Prosecutors and defense lawyers gave their closing arguments Thursday in the trial of Jovan Vavic in Boston federal court. The jury begins deliberating in earnest Friday. The 60-year-old Vavic faces fraud and bribery charges. Prosecutors say Vavic received about $250,000 in bribes for designating unqualified students as water polo recruits so they could attend the elite Los Angeles school. Lawyers for Vavic say he didn’t accept bribes.

AP California

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content