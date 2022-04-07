Jury to decide USC coach’s fate in college bribery trial

By PHILIP MARCELO

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — The fate of a decorated former water polo coach at the University of Southern California implicated in the sprawling college admissions bribery scandal is now in the hands of a jury. Prosecutors and defense lawyers gave their closing arguments Thursday in the trial of Jovan Vavic in Boston federal court. The jury begins deliberating in earnest Friday. The 60-year-old Vavic faces fraud and bribery charges. Prosecutors say Vavic received about $250,000 in bribes for designating unqualified students as water polo recruits so they could attend the elite Los Angeles school. Lawyers for Vavic say he didn’t accept bribes.