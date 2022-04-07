US speeds entry for Ukrainians as more reach Mexico border

By ELLIOT SPAGAT

Associated Press

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — The United States has sharply increased the number of Ukrainians admitted to the country at the Mexican border as even more refugees fleeing the Russian invasion follow the same circuitous route. A government recreation center in the Mexican border city of Tijuana had grown to about 1,000 waiting refugees Thursday. But Tijuana officials and volunteers say the U.S. has begun processing much faster. The Biden administration has said it would take up to 100,000 Ukrainians, but Mexico is the only route producing significant numbers. Appointments at U.S. consulates in Europe are scarce, and refugee resettlement takes time.