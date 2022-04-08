California bill aims to remove homeless from river parkways

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (AP) — Some lawmakers in California want to make it easier to remove homeless people living along rivers and other open spaces. The proposal is in response to a 20-year-old woman’s abduction and murder while walking along a popular river trail in Sacramento. The bill would designate parks and other open spaces as special parklands. The bill would give local governments authority to remove homeless people from those places. The lawmakers are also calling for $50 million to help house people living in regional parks. Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness Executive Director Bob Erlenbusch said the proposal is another way to criminalize people experiencing homelessness without any real alternatives.