California sizzles in heat wave but cooler air on the way

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hot, dry air is keeping its grip on much of California, but forecasters say the weekend will bring a significant drop in temperatures and set the stage for possible rain. Friday’s forecasts call for more of the same conditions that broke or tied heat records up and down the state on Thursday. Even the coastline baked under the sun. One of the new records was a high of 100 degrees at Long Beach on the south Los Angeles County coast. Similar temperatures are expected again in the Central Valley and Southern California while the beginning of the cool-down is expected in the San Francisco Bay Area